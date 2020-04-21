Five Karwar residents booked for entering Goa illegally

The Goa Police on Tuesday filed FIRs against five persons who arrived in Goa, by flouting lockdown norms, from Karwar by fishing boats and via rail tracks, a government spokesperson said, adding that all five persons would also be placed in government quarantine facilities.

Out of the five persons, three landed in Goa from Karwar via fishing trawlers, while two walked into Goa along the Konkan Railway tracks.

“The police department has registered FIR’s and is taking further legal action against all involved. The fisheries department would take steps, as per law, to cancel the license of the boat owners/fishermen,” the State Executive Committee which oversees COVID-19 related works in Goa said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The state Directorate of Fisheries has also issued show cause notices to the owners of the two fishing trawlers 'Sukne' and 'Sukne II', which had ferried the three persons -- who work as trawler deck hands -- from the Karwar fishing jetty to the Cutbona jetty in South Goa district.

"They have also been fined Rs. 2.45 lakh each. The show cause notice is related to the suspension of their licence to operate which was served because they violated lockdown norms," a government spokesperson said.