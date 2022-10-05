Five killed in accident at Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai

Five people were killed and 13 others injured when a speeding car rammed into three other stationary cars and an ambulance on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to the Mumbai police and civic body, the accident took place around 3 am between pole numbers 76 and 78 on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals and the identity of the deceased victims are awaited. Some of the injured victims are toll booth staffers.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Mumbai Police is investigating the case.

The identity of the driver of the speeding car is not yet known.