Five more test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi

5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 10 2020, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 10:15 ist
A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi. (Reuters Photo)

Five more people, including two who returned from the last month's religious gathering at Nizamuddin, have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the tally in the slum-dominated area here to 22, said BMC officials on Friday.

According to the officials, among the five two are women. One of them, aged 29, is the wife of a doctor who tested positive earlier in Vaibhav Nagar, while the other, aged 31, is a resident of the Kalyanwadi locality, they said.

"Two people who figure in the list of police who returned from Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat's event at its headquarters in Nizamuddin, Delhi) were also found positive," said a senior BMC official.

He said one of them was a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar, while the other is from the PMGP colony.

"Both were already quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex and have been now taken to hospital," he said.

