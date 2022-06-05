Five people killed as car rams into truck in Maharashtra

Three children and two adults from a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary container truck on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Sunday.
The accident took place on Saturday afternoon near Yewalewadi Phata area in Kasegaon area of Sangli when the car was heading from Pune to Jaysingpur in neighbouring Kolhapur, they said.
"Prime facie, it seems the car was moving at a high speed as it was severely damaged after the accident. All five of its occupants died on the spot," an official from Kasegaon police said.
The deceased have been identified as Arinjay Shirote (35), and his relatives Smita Shirote (38) Purva Shirote (14), Sunesha Shirote (10) and Viru Shirote (4).
The accident took place when Arinjay Shirote was going to drop his relatives to Jaysingpur, the police said.
