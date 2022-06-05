5 people killed as car rams into truck in Maharashtra

Five people killed as car rams into truck in Maharashtra

The accident took place on Saturday afternoon near Yewalewadi Phata area in Kasegaon area of Sangli

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jun 05 2022, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 12:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three children and two adults from a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary container truck on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday afternoon near Yewalewadi Phata area in Kasegaon area of Sangli when the car was heading from Pune to Jaysingpur in neighbouring Kolhapur, they said.

"Prime facie, it seems the car was moving at a high speed as it was severely damaged after the accident. All five of its occupants died on the spot," an official from Kasegaon police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arinjay Shirote (35), and his relatives Smita Shirote (38) Purva Shirote (14), Sunesha Shirote (10) and Viru Shirote (4).

The accident took place when Arinjay Shirote was going to drop his relatives to Jaysingpur, the police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Road accidents
India News
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

 