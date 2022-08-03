5 workers injured in Surat food processing plant fire

Five workers injured in fire at Surat food processing plant

The incident occurred at around 5 am in the quality control laboratory of the Euro India Fresh Foods unit located in the Ichhapore industrial area

  Aug 03 2022
  updated: Aug 03 2022
Five workers were injured in a fire triggered by a blast in the laboratory of a food processing plant in Surat city in Gujarat on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 5 am in the quality control laboratory of the Euro India Fresh Foods unit located in the Ichhapore industrial area, a fire department official said.

"A blast at the laboratory caused a fire, leaving five workers present in the factory injured. They were admitted at different hospitals," said Fire Officer SS Suthar.

The blaze was brought under control by two fire tenders, he said. As per the preliminary investigation, the fire was caused due to gas leakage and spark, said Suthar.

Further investigation is under way, he said.

