Flight ops affected as Cyclone Biparjoy passes by Mumbai

As the Biparjoy cyclonic storm passed by the financial capital of Mumbai on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, flight operations were affected.

Parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) experienced heavy winds and light showers.

Air India in a statement said: “Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make every effort to minimise the disruptions.”

IndiGo in a statement said: “ Due to weather conditions, flight departures & arrivals in Mumbai are impacted. Please keep a tab on your flight status before leaving for the airport.”

In a forecast, K S Hosalikar, Scientist - G, and Head-IMD Pune said: “As per latest IMD reports very dense clouds are observed over North Konkan and Mumbai.”