Flogged suspects in public to control law & order efficiently: Gujarat cops tell HC

A police inquiry has found that six of the policemen 'prima facie involved in the incident of physical abuse'

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Feb 21 2023, 05:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 05:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Over a dozen policemen facing contempt of court proceedings for reportedly flogging a group of Muslim men under custody in full public view in front of cheering villagers and filming the act in October last year have denied the allegations and said that even if the allegations “tilted to be correct and true,” they were doing it to control law and order situation in an “efficient and effective manner”.

A police inquiry has found that six of the policemen “prima facie involved in the incident of physical abuse".

“Respondents have acted within the scope and ambit of their powers and there has not been any act committed by them which is beyond the powers conferred on the respondents. It is submitted that the acts of the respondents are the act in discharge of their duties and these acts were not done with any criminal intent,” the policemen have stated in an affidavit filed in Gujarat High Court.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition moved by five police flogging victims including a woman. They have filed a contempt petition in high court for violating Supreme Court judgement in in D K Basu vs State of Bengal, where certain guidelines were laid while dealing with arrest and preventing custodial torture. The policemen have contended that the contempt petition is not maintainable.

In the affidavit the policemen have blamed the Muslim men for “disturbing the social fabric of a village by creating the rift between two communities and by assaulting people residing in a village”. It claimed that “the petitioners themselves had created an atmosphere of fear and terror amongst law-abiding residents of the village".

On October 3, several video clips showing police flogging several people in full public view, who were arrested in a rioting case. The videos showed the villagers cheering for the policemen as they beat up the men one by one while their hands tied to electric poles.

The incident occurred in Undhela village of Kheda district in central Gujarat, a day after local policemen arrested dozens of persons from Muslim community following a case of rioting during Navratri garba festivity in the village. It was reported that the garba dance, which traditionally used to be held in the village, was organised at the temple, which is close to a mosque, which is said to have triggered stone pelting and riots.

In the affidavit, the policemen have claimed that some of the suspects were “abusing and spitting on them".

