Floods impact dairy industry in south Maharashtra

The floods in Kolhapur and the twin districts of Sangli and Satara have badly affected the dairy industry there.

The milk procurement in the three Western Maharashtra districts— where some of the big diaries are located— has taken a big impact.

Already, there is shortage of milk in Mumbai and Pune.

The losses to the dairy industry because of cattle deaths in flood has come as a major concern.

"We are extending a helping hand. Compensation is being given for the cattle that had perished in the floods," according to Mahadev Jankar, minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries.

The Maharashtra government is also in touch with its neighbours, Karnataka and Gujarat, to procure additional quantity of milk.

The flood has displaced over five lakh people and left 55 dead besides causes losses of several crores.

As many as 7,847 cattle including cows, bulls and buffaloes have perished in the flood waters, while more 1,065 goats, sheep and 160 calves or donkeys have either been killed or have gone missing during the floods, according to Deepak Mhaisekar, the Pune-based Divisional Commissioner.

Big diary houses like Warana, Gokul, Chitale, Swabhimani are located in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara.

Because of cows, buffaloes, sheep and goat getting killed in floods and disruption of road in the hinterland, milk procurement has dropped by 20 to 35%.