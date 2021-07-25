Floods leave shocking trail of destruction in Maharashtra as death toll mounts to 149

The mega-floods in the twin geographically diverse regions of Konkan and Western Maharashtra have left a shocking trail of destruction with the toll mounting to 149 even as 64 persons are still reported missing.

With traffic affected because of breaches in roads and large parts still inundated it would take some time for people to return to normalcy.

In Chiplun and Mahad towns in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, respectively, where water has receded, people could be seen cleaning out the slush from their houses.

As many as 50 persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, according to Maharashtra government officials.

Around 2.30 lakh people have been rescued to safety so far.

The Raigad and Satara districts, which were rocked by a series of landslides have reported the maximum deaths - 60 and 41, respectively.

Ratnagiri has reported 21 deaths, followed by Thane 12, Kolhapur 7, Mumbai 4, and Sindhudurg and Pune, two each.

The cattle deaths reported stood at 3,248 while poultry deaths were pegged at 17,300.

As of now, the teams in action are — 33 from NDRF, 6 from SDRF, 5 from the Navy, 3 from the army and two from the Coast Guard.