Flying Ranee train connecting Mumbai and Surat to now run on LHB rakes

Flying Ranee, which connects the financial capital of Mumbai to hustling-bustling Surat, would now run on LHB coaches replacing the conventional rakes.

Train No.12921/12922 Mumbai Central–Surat Flying Ranee Express is one of the most prestigious trains which runs on the Western Railway.

This change will provide comfort to the passengers and will also ensure an increase in safety.

In 1906, Flying Ranee started on the Bombay, Baroda, and Central India Railway (BB&CI), which in a way is the forerunner of the Western Railway - and is also known as the "Flying Ranee, Queen of the West Coast”.

In 1965, the Flying Ranee achieved another milestone when it was declared the fastest medium-distance train in the country. At the same time, it changed colour and was given a distinct light and dark coat of blue by Western Railway.

Read | After Balasore tragedy, Indian Railways to pump in Rs 1 lakh crore to rehaul signal system

The train was then hauled by a WP locomotive, with a steam engine modified in a way that it did not require any water en route. In November 1976, the Ranee was painted a shade of light and dark green and finally put in a sophisticated electric traction from June 1977.

On December 18, 1979, the Ranee became the first train in the history of the Indian Railways to be hitched with the "revolutionary" double-decker coaches.

The train will comprise 21 coaches consisting of AC Chair Car (reserved), Second Class Seating (7 coaches will be reserved, 1 coach earmarked for First Class MST pass-holders and 6 coaches will be unreserved) and General Second Class coaches (1 coach will be earmarked as General while 1 coach will be earmarked for Second Class MST pass-holders, 1 coach for Ladies and one coach for Second Class MST Ladies pass-holders).