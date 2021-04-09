Flying squads fanned out to check Remdesivir stock in Mumbai

Concerned over illegal stocking and black-marketing of broad-spectrum antiviral drug Remdesivir, flying squads have been fanned out across the state for a crackdown.

Over the last 24 hours, there have been raids by teams of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and police at several places including the financial capital of Mumbai.

During the raids, over 100 vials of Remdesivir – used for the treatment of Covid-19 – have been seized.

State's Public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope, food and drug administration minister Rajendra Shingne and medical education minister Amit Deshmukh are constantly reviewing the situation.

“We have stocks for seven to eight days in government hospitals. We will release it for private hospitals through district collectors… we will not allow a panic situation to be created,” Dr Shingne said on Friday.

He also said that over the last two weeks more than four rounds of meetings have been held with pharma companies and efforts are on to cap the price of Remdesivir Between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400.

Representatives of Cipla, Zydus Cadila, Hetero, MylanJubilant, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, representatives of Indian Pharmaceuticals Association and officials of FDA attended the meeting.

“The MRP has to be reduced to counter illegal hoarding and make it affordable,” Dr Shingne said.

“Nearly 10 to 20 per cent of Remdesivir produced in India is also exported… we are also requesting them that, if exports are not covered under specific clauses, it can be deferred,” he said.

On the issue of irrational use of Remdesivir, he said: “We are not saying that all doctors are prescribing Remdesivir, but, we have across instances when Remdesivir is being given as soon as a patient is being brought in hospitals.”

Dr Shingne said that the prescription should be done as per the protocols and guidelines of the Covid-19 Task Force headed by Dr Sanjay Oak and another committee headed by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, the chief executive officer of Mahatma JyotibaPhule Jan Aarogya Yojana.

“We have to just follow the protocols,” he said.