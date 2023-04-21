Focus shifts to Jalgaon ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s mega rally

Verbal skirmishes have started between the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in the run out to Uddhav Thackeray’s Sunday mega-rally in Jalgaon, one of the politically-active regions of North Maharashtra.

Jalgaon is referred to as the “Banana City of India”.

“…anyone is welcome….but they must speak within the ‘chaukhat’ (frame) otherwise I would barge in…,” said state’s water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil, in a swipe against Uddhav’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

However, Raut hit back saying: “…please enter and show me how to go out.”

Thackeray’s rally is scheduled at Pachora.

Jalgaon covers two Lok Sabha and 11 Vidhan Sabha seats - and has a big say in Maharashtra politics.

The two Lok Sabha seats are Jalgaon and Raver, both represented by BJP.

While Unmesh Patil is an MP from Jalgaon, Raksha Khadse is the MP from Raver.

Raksha Khadse is the daughter-in-law of veteran politician Eknath Khadse, former Leader of Opposition and ex-minister, who has switched over from BJP to Sharad Pawar-led NCP following differences with Devendra Fadnavis, now the Deputy Chief Minister.

Of the total 11 Assembly seats - in the 2019 polls, the Shiv Sena won four seats - Chopda-ST (Latabai Sonawane), Jalgaon Rural (Gulabrao Patil), Erandol (Chimanrao Patil) and Pachora (Kishor Patil).

All the four have switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The BJP represents four seats - Bhusawal-SC (Sanjay Sawakare), Jalgaon City (Suresh Damu Bhole), Chalisgaon (Mangesh Chavan) and Jamner (Girish Mahajan).

The Congress represents Raver (Shirish Madhukarrao Chaudhari), while NCP represents Amalner (Anil Patil).

Muktainagar is represented by Chandrakant Nimba Patil, an Independent.

Muktainagar is the stronghold of Khadse, however, he was denied ticket in 2019 though later his daughter Rohini Khadse was accommodated but she lost the election to the Independent candidate.

Among the BJP, it is Mahajan who calls the shots and is considered close to Fadnavis.

The seniormost Shiv Sena candidate is Gulabrao Patil, an orator par excellence.

This is the first visit of Thackeray to Jalgaon after Maha Vikas Aghadi was toppled by Shinde with the help of BJP.

However, last year, Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray had visited Jalgaon during the Shiv Samvad Yatra and had got good response.