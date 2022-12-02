Food delivery man arrested for molesting female customer

A couple of days after a South Korean YouTuber was harassed at Khar, yet another shocking incident has come to light in which a woman has complained of being molested by a delivery platform personnel at Khar in Mumbai.

The suspect Shahzade Shaikh has been arrested by police. He is a resident of Thane's Mumbra.

The incident took place on November 30 and the victim filed the complaint on December 1, police said Friday.

Shahzade had come to deliver groceries. and while the victim was making payments, the suspect started recording a video, entered her house and held her hand, she said.

However, she called security personnel of the building for help after which the person left.

“…..Then he started coming on to me, he came inside my home without my permission, he pushed me and held my hand, started misbehaving with me and abused me. I felt so horrible and I quickly ran into my kitchen to call my security through the kitchen window after the security came also the delivery guy is not listening he was coming onto me and finally my security stopped him and took his phone and gave it to me, I saw the video he recorded THIS IS NOT AT ALL OKAY WITH ME. my security saved me yesterday imagine what if my security wasn't there?….,” she wrote in a social media post.