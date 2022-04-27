Football-size fibroid removed from woman in Maharashtra's Thane

A large football-sized fibroid, amongst others, were removed from the uterus of a 28-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane, with the specimens weighing just above 1 kg.

This patient, a resident of Mumbai, was experiencing abdominal pain while at work.

The pain interfered with her ability to perform daily activities with ease. She got an ultrasound done and was diagnosed with large tumours in her uterus. The patient was referred to SRV Mamata Hospital, Dombivli.

“When she walked into my consulting, I initially thought she was a pregnant lady, 8 months into pregnancy. Later to my surprise, she produced her ultrasound report showing multiple fibroids, the largest one a conglomerate measuring 14x14x10 cm. The patient was severely anaemic, due to all the bouts of heavy menses, resulting from the presence of the fibroids,” said Dr Jainesh Doctor, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon at SRV Mamta Hospital.

“Using advanced imaging techniques her uterus was mapped for the fibroids and a 3D reconstruction was done so that we could save her uterus for future childbearing and preserve her fertility. The next day, I performed a laparoscopic myomectomy and removed the entire 1 kg mass from a small 1.2 cm incision using advanced instruments and techniques. The surgery lasted for 4 hours. The patient started walking within 12 hours of the surgery. She got discharged after 3 days and resumed her routine life and work in days to follow,” he added.

“I was shocked to see such a large tumour inside me. I was unaware of it and neglected symptoms of bloating, pain during menses, and the feeling of something heavy moving in my stomach. My symptoms have vanished now. I have lost 1 kg of weight as a bonus,” the patient said.

