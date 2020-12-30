For over a fortnight, Maharashtra records less than 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases

In what comes as an encouraging sign in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India has recorded less than 5,000 positive cases and 100 deaths daily the past 15 days.

However, the new mutant coronavirus strain and the threat of a second wave of the pandemic, the state government is not taking any chances.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has been regularly reviewing the situation with the municipal commissioners and district collectors – and has asked people to follow the basis of prevention.

State’s public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that there is nothing to panic. “Of the 43 passengers who have returned to Maharashtra not a single tested positive for the new strain of virus,” Tope told reporters.

“All must follow the SOPs issued by the government from time to time,” said state’s surveillance officer for epidemiology Dr Pradeep Awate.

According to government officials and epidemiologists, there has been an overall improvement in the situation; however, we cannot be lax at this stage of the fight against virus.

From 5-29 December, the state has not crossed the 5,000 and 100-mark in terms of infection and deaths, respectively.

On 5 December, the state recorded 4,922 cases and 95 deaths, while on 29 December, the same was 3,108 and 68, respectively.

The active cases in Maharashtra are in the range of 50,000 to 60,000 cases for the last 10 days.

"Physical distancing, wearing of masks and sanitisation has to be strictly followed for the next several months till a significant population is covered," said Dr IS Gilada, the secretary general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild.