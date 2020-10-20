Forecast of Eknath Khadse's exit from BJP made every day: Devendra Fadnavis

Amid speculations that senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse may join the NCP in a couple of days, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said there are talks every day of such kind of 'muhurat'.

Fadnavis, who is in Osmanabad district to assess losses caused to farmers due to heavy rains, refused to make any further comment on the rumours.

Khadse has been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in the then Fadnavis-led BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption.

When some reporters claimed there were speculations that Khadse may take a 'political decision' on October 22, Fadnavis said, "Such kind of muhurat (auspicious time) is being talked about every day and I will not speak on it."

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Khadse was earlier the leader of opposition and played a huge role in building the BJP in the state.

"He would criticise us and we would take note of it," Pawar said.

"One is bound to feel disturbed if his contributions and hard work are not taken note of. He may think why shouldn't he shift to a party which appreciates his work," the NCP leader said.