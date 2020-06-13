Foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 12 crore seized in Navi Mumbai

Foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 12 cr seized

PTI
  • Jun 13 2020, 05:52 ist
Representative image

In a major haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 11.88 crore from a container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai unit of the DRI intercepted the 40-ft container, an official said.

The container had arrived from Dubai and was carrying 600 master boxes containing 32,640 cartons of undeclared foreign brand cigarettes, he said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection and remanded in judicial custody till June 25, the official said, adding that a probe was underway. 

