Foreign minister's Rajya Sabha victory challenged

Congress leader Gaurav Pandya has filed petitions in Gujarat High Court challenging Rajya Sabha victories of BJP leader and external affairs minister Subramanyam Jaishankar and his party colleague Jugalji Thakor.

Pandya has challenged the Rajya poll results on the ground that polling for two seats was held separately in violation of provisions under Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Election Commission while notifying the polls for the two seats, which were vacated by BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani following their Lok Sabha elections, had declared that polls would be held separately since the seats fell vacant on different dates.

The Congress had opposed the notification alleging it was a BJP conspiracy to allow them to win both the seats. If polls had been held together, one of the seats could have gone with the Congress party due to preferential votes.

The high court is also hearing an election petition moved by BJP leader Balwantsinh Rathod challenging 2017 Rajya Sabha victory of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Patel had won the election with a thin margin where the polls were conducted through preferential ballot system in which the voters mark their preferences for the candidates in single ballot instead of voting separately.