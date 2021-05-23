Former AEC Chairman Sreekumar Banerjee passes away

Former AEC Chairman Sreekumar Banerjee passes away

A couple of months ago, he had tested positive for Covid-19 infection and had recovered

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS , Mumbai,
  • May 23 2021, 16:47 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 16:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eminent nuclear scientist Dr Sreekumar Banerjee, who has retired as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and Secretary to Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), died of a heart attack in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday.

A couple of months ago, he had tested positive for Covid-19 infection and had recovered.

Dr Banerjee played an important role in garnering public support for India’s nuclear power programme post the Fukushima incident.

Prior to his stint as DAE Chairman, he was the Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

By training, he was a metallurgical engineer from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

Banerjee was awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in Engineering Science (1989) and Padma Shri, in 2005.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Death
Atomic Energy

Related videos

What's Brewing

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

Stress less, heal more

Stress less, heal more

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

 