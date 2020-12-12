Ex-cop who hurled shoe at BJP min named AAP's Guj prez

Former cop Gopal Italia who hurled shoe at BJP minister appointed AAP's Gujarat president

In his early 30s, Italia was part of the Patidar agitation for reservation along with Hardik Patel, who is now the working president of the Congress in Gujarat

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 12 2020, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 19:04 ist
Gopal Italia. Credit: Facebook/gopalitaliaofficial

Gopal Italia, a former policeman who is known for hurling a shoe at a BJP minister in 2017, was appointed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat president on Saturday.

In his early 30s, Italia was part of the Patidar agitation for reservation along with Hardik Patel, who is now the working president of the Congress in Gujarat.

A native of Timba village in Umrala taluka of Bhavnagar district, Italia was appointed Gujarat AAP's vice-president earlier this year.

A press note issued by the AAP said that he is a political science graduate from the Gujarat University.

In 2012, Italia joined the Gujarat police as a constable at the Madhupura police station in Ahmedabad and worked for four years before joining as a revenue clerk at the Ahmedabad collectorate.

He shot to fame in 2017 after his telephone conversation with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel went viral in which he could be heard complaining about the ineffective prohibition law in the state. He impersonated a cop while talking to Patel for which he was arrested by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch.

In the same year, he was suspended from service after he hurled a shoe at Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja. 

Besides Italia's appointment, the party also appointed actor Nikita Rawal as party's state spokesperson and ex-journalist Tuli Banerjee has been given the charge of state media coordinator.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
BJP
Aam Aadmi Party
Nitin Patel

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

 