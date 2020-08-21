Former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik tests positive for Covid-19

Former Goa CM Ravi Naik tests positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Aug 21 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 18:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Yet another former Goa Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of sitting legislators testing positive to five, in a state which has 40 legislators. 

Former Chief Minister and sitting Congress MLA Ravi Naik and his son Ritiesh tested positive on Friday and are currently in home isolation. 73-year-old Ravi Naik served as Chief Minister of Goa in the 1990s on two occasions. His son Ritiesh, a councillor at the Ponda Municipal Council in South Goa district had joined the BJP earlier this month. 

Churchill Alemao is the lone Nationalist Congress Party MLA and another former chief minister who tested positive of Thursday. He has been admitted to a private health facility along with his wife who has also tested positive.  

Two other Goa BJP MLAs have tested positive namely Nilakanth Halarnkar and Clafasio Dias. Dias was the first legislator to test positive for Covid-19 in July. Dias earlier this month was discharged from hospital after he tested negative on August 9. 

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Naik is also currently admitted at a private hospital after he tested positive earlier this month. According to a team dispatched from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to examine the Union Minister Naik is currently stable and has been administered plasma-based treatment. 

Goa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

