Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat removed from CWC

The Congress has moved disqualification notice against him and its former CLP leader Michael Lobo in the Goa Assembly

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 18:47 ist

The Congress on Sunday announced that it had removed former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, whom it blamed of trying to split its Assembly party in the state, from the Congress Working Committee, its highest decision-making body.

The Congress President has removed Digambar Kamat from his current position as Permanent lnvitee to Congress Working Committee with immediate effect," a party statement said.

The Congress has moved disqualification notice against him and its former CLP leader Michael Lobo in the Goa Assembly, and had requested Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to both.

Congress had removed Lobo as Leader of Opposition, alleging he is one who hatched conspiracy, along with Kamat, with the ruling BJP to split Congress MLAs.

India News
Goa
Digambar Kamat
Congress

