Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat removed from CWC

The Congress on Sunday announced that it had removed former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, whom it blamed of trying to split its Assembly party in the state, from the Congress Working Committee, its highest decision-making body.
The Congress President has removed Digambar Kamat from his current position as Permanent lnvitee to Congress Working Committee with immediate effect," a party statement said.
The Congress has moved disqualification notice against him and its former CLP leader Michael Lobo in the Goa Assembly, and had requested Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to both.
Congress had removed Lobo as Leader of Opposition, alleging he is one who hatched conspiracy, along with Kamat, with the ruling BJP to split Congress MLAs.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem
Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15
Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour
You really can die of sadness and also happiness
Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India
Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song
Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research
How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked
Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19