Former Goa CM, MLA Luizinho Faleiro resigns from House

Former Goa Chief Minister and MLA Luizinho Faleiro on Monday tendered his resignation from his seat in the House.

"I thank the people of Navelim for placing their trust in me & look forward to their continued support in all future endeavors," he tweeted.

I, Luizinho Faleiro, hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the house w.e.f. 27th Sep 2021.

Rumours say that the incumbent Congress MLA is likely to join the Trinamool Congress.

The TMC has already announced its plans to contest the next year's Goa Assembly elections.

When contacted, Faleiro refused to clarify whether he is joining the TMC on Monday. “I am in deep meditation. I am reading everything. One thing I will tell you (that) people of Goa are suffering, somebody has to stand up,” he said on Sunday.

Faleiro was credited with devising strategies and stitching alliances that led to the formation of governments in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. In 2013, he was chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Assembly Elections Screening Committee.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar.

