Former Goa MGP MLA Lavu Mamlatdar to join TMC on Tuesday

Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Lavu Mamlatdar on Monday said he would be joining the Trinamool Congress and was keen to contest the 2022 Goa Assembly polls from Madkaim, a stronghold of MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar.
Mamlatdar, a former police officer who represented Ponda seat between 2012 and 2017, said he had been in discussions with the Mamata Banerjee-led party since September 1 and would be joining it formally in Kolkata on Tuesday.
"I would like to contest the 2022 Assembly polls from Madkaim," he told reporters.
