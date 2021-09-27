Former Goa MGP MLA Mamlatdar to join TMC on Tuesday

Former Goa MGP MLA Lavu Mamlatdar to join TMC on Tuesday

Lavu Mamlatdar is a former police officer who represented Ponda seat between 2012 and 2017

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Sep 27 2021, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 16:15 ist
He said he has been in discussions with the Mamata Banerjee-led party since September 1 and would be joining it formally in Kolkata on Tuesday. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Lavu Mamlatdar on Monday said he would be joining the Trinamool Congress and was keen to contest the 2022 Goa Assembly polls from Madkaim, a stronghold of MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar.

Also Read | Former Goa CM, MLA Luizinho Faleiro resigns from House; likely to join TMC

Mamlatdar, a former police officer who represented Ponda seat between 2012 and 2017, said he had been in discussions with the Mamata Banerjee-led party since September 1 and would be joining it formally in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"I would like to contest the 2022 Assembly polls from Madkaim," he told reporters.

