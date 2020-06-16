Former Goa minister Achyut Usgaonkar dies at 92

Former Goa minister Achyut Usgaonkar dies at 92

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 16 2020, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 10:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former Goa minister Achyut Kashinath Sinai Usgaonkar died at a hospital near here on Tuesday following age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 92.

Usgaonkar was a leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the oldest regional outfit in Goa.

He served as a cabinet minister from August 13, 1977, to April 27, 1979, in the then Shashikala Kakodkar government of Goa, Daman and Diu.

"Usgaonkar died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (located near Panaji) around 7.30 am," his son-in-law Dinar Tarcar told PTI.

He is survived by three daughters, including noted film actor Varsha Usgaonkar.

Before serving as a minister, Achyut Usgaonkar was the deputy speaker of Goa during the Dayanand Bandodkar-led government.

Bandodkar was the first chief minister of the coastal state. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

 