Former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte to join BJP on December 17

Khaunte quit as an independent MLA from the Porvorim Assembly constituency

  • Dec 16 2021, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 15:34 ist
I have decided to join the BJP to ensure the continuity of Porvorim's development, he said. Credit: Twitter/@RohanKhaunte

A day after resigning as an MLA, former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said he would join the ruling BJP.

Khaunte, who quit as an independent MLA from the Porvorim Assembly constituency, said in a statement, "I have decided to join the BJP to ensure the continuity of Porvorim's development as well as to imbibe a culture of inclusiveness and togetherness. I will be joining BJP on Friday at Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji at 10 am."

