Former Home Secretary Dr Madhav Godbole is no more

Former Union Home Secretary Madhav Godbole passed away from cardiac failure in Pune on Monday.

Godbole was the home secretary in the PV Narasimha Rao government when the Babri Masjid was demolished.

He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini.

Godbole, born Aug. 15, 1936, took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, when he was the union home secretary and justice secretary.

Earlier, he was the Government of India's petroleum and natural gas secretary and the urban development secretary and the Government of Maharashtra's principal finance secretary. He also worked for five years for the Asian Development Bank, Manila.

Godbole has written 19 books on public policy issues, of which 11 are in English. They include Good Governance: Never on India’s Radar (2014) and The God Who Failed: An Assessment of Jawaharlal Nehru’s Leadership (2014). His essays have been published in several English and Marathi compilations. He has written over 400 articles in English and Marathi for leading newspapers, journals and periodicals. He wrote a weekly column for two years for the Marathi daily Loksatta.

Godbole was the chairman of several government committees, including panels for the Enron power project, for good governance and for the management of India’s international borders.

