Former Maharashtra BJP MLA Narendra Mehta booked for rape

Former Maharashtra BJP MLA Narendra Mehta was booked for rape, on Friday, and with the arrest imminent, he is currently absconding.

Mehta (47) was booked after a Corporator of Mira-Bhayender Municipal Corporation, the victim, filed a complaint of sexual assault.

Mehta has been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Earlier this week, the victim has posted on social media of the atrocities against her and also lodged a complaint with the Konkan range's Special Inspector General of Police.

Mehta is considered close to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Mehta, who hails from the Mira-Bhayender region in Thane district, which along the far western suburbs of Mumbai, is an influential politician, go-getter and known for his lavish lifestyle.

Mehta, a former Mayor of the region, lost the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections to BJP rebel Geeta Jain, who is also a former Mayor.

Controversies are not new to Mehta, who has interests in real estate, construction, education and healthcare. He had also faced charges of corruption and extortion.

A few years ago, Mehta has gifted a Lamborghini to his wife, Suman Mehta.