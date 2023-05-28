Manohar Joshi's health stable, says son

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi's health stable, says son

Unmesh Joshi on Friday said his father's health is improving slowly and he has partially regained consciousness

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 28 2023, 14:06 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 14:06 ist
Former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

The health of former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi is stable, his son has said. Joshi (85) was admitted to the P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after suffering from brain haemorrhage.

"His health is stable," the veteran Shiv Sena leader's son Unmesh Joshi told PTI on Saturday evening.

In a statement late Friday night, the hospital said Joshi was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was stable and not on ventilator.

His health was being closely monitored, it said.

Unmesh Joshi on Friday said his father's health is improving slowly and he has partially regained consciousness.

Manohar Joshi
India News
Maharashtra

