Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane tests Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 01 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 22:27 ist
BJP Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Rane (68) disclosed the diagnosis on his official Twitter handle.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. My health condition is fine but I have decided to isolate myself as per doctors advise.

"I will return soon to public life, he added.
 

