Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane tests Covid-19 positive

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Rane (68) disclosed the diagnosis on his official Twitter handle.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19. My health condition is fine but I have decided to isolate myself as per doctors advise.
"I will return soon to public life, he added.
माझी कोविड टेस्ट पॉझिटिव्ह आलेली आहे. माझी तब्येत अतिशय उत्तम असून डॉक्टरांच्या सल्लानुसार मी काही दिवस आयसोलेट राहणार आहे. गेल्या काही दिवसांत माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या नागरिकांनी स्वतःच्या आरोग्याची काळजी घ्यावी. लवकरच मी लोकसेवेत पुन्हा रुजू होईल.
— Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) October 1, 2020