Former Maharashtra governor Koshyari rules out return to active politics

Former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has ruled out returning to active politics but said he will continue to serve Uttarakhand to make it self-reliant.

In his first interaction with the media after resigning as Maharashtra governor, Koshyari said on Friday that he conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his desire to resign as he was tired of travelling.

Koshyari was appointed as the Maharashtra governor in September 2019.

He announced on January 23 that he had conveyed his desire to step down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu early this month.

Also Read | Bhagat Singh Koshyari's unconventional journey as Maharashtra Governor

Koshyari said he decided to resign as he could not keep pace with the daily schedule as the governor of the country's largest state due to his health.

"It would have been a crime to continue as governor if I could not put in even 16 hours of work in 24 hours," Koshyari, a former chief minister of Uttarakhand, said.

Commenting on his tenure as governor during which Maharashtra witnessed much political turmoil, Koshyari said he is used to walking on winding roads.

Also Read | Koshyari's tumultuous relationship with the MVA

On the controversy triggered by his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Koshyari said he does not hesitate to apologise even to a child if he feels he has made a mistake.

Referring to one such remark, he said he had said something out of excitement for which he apologised immediately after realising that it had hurt people.

He, however, clarified that he never made any comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Savitribai Phule.

Koshyari had described Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an "icon of the olden times". The remark triggered protests from opposition parties which demanded that he be sacked.

Koshyari further said that stepping down as governor two years before the end of his tenure showed that he was not after money or a position of power.

Replying to a question, the octogenarian said there is "no possibility" of him returning to active politics.

"However, I will continue to serve Uttarakhand to make it a self-reliant state. I want it to become as pure as the Himalayas and sacred as the Ganga.

"My support to the BJP's efforts of nation building will continue," he added.

Koshyari said he had resigned from the BJP over two years ago but one could follow an ideology even without being in a party.

He also expressed his gratitude for the respect and opportunities he received from the BJP.

Seen as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's political mentor, Koshyari heaped praise on him and said he is doing a good job.

"Even the prime minister has said this about him. I also feel he is working with full dedication," he said.

Dhami served as the officer on special duty (OSD) during Koshyari's tenure as the chief minister of Uttarakhand from October 2001 to March 2002.