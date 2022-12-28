Ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh walks out of jail

Former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh walks out of jail after 1 year

Anil Deshmukh was arrested on November 1, 2021, by ED and later on April 6, 2022, by CBI

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 28 2022, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 17:24 ist
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

After nearly 14 months behind bars, former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh walked out of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai to a grand welcome by his party workers on Wednesday.

“The court has given me justice,” said Deshmukh adding that the entire NCP leadership and workers stood by him.

Deshmukh is a veteran politician who is close to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and the party's trouble-shooter Praful Patel. 

Deshmukh (73) was arrested on November 1, 2021, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later on April 6, 2022, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh walked out of jail after securing bail in both cases.

NCP's top brass including Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, state NCP President Jayant Patil, senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil and Supriya Sule welcomed him as he walked out of the high-security prison.

Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra
India News

