Former Maharashtra minister N D Patil passes away

Prof N D Patil, a progressive and rational face of Maharashtra - who had been a former co-operation minister and spearheaded several agitations including anti-toll campaign, passed away on Monday.

He was 93.

The former minister of co-operation was a leader of the Peasants and Workers Party.

Born on 15 July, 1929, in Dhavali a small village in Valava in Sangli, Narayan Dyandeo Patil, after passing the matriculation examination, joined Kolhapur at Rajaram College.

He received an M.A. degree in Economics from Willingdon College, Sangli. He also completed LL.B from Pune University. He worked as a professor at Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Satara. He was also the Chief and Rector of the ‘Earn and Learn Scheme’. In 1960, he worked as principal at K.B.P College, Islampur. While working at Shivaji University, he has served as a member of various committees like the First Advisory Committee. He was a member of the Senate. He is also former Dean of sociology Department, Shivaji University Kolhapur.

From 1959, he was the member of the managing council of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha Satara. He also worked as Chairman of the Sanstha during the years from 1990 to 2008.

He was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council for 18 years. He has also served as the secretary general of PWP.

Between 1999-2002, he was the convenor of the coordination committee of the erstwhile Congress-NCP-led Democratic Front government, of which PWP was a constituent.

Patil had also headed the legal committee appointed by the Maharashtra government on the issue of the boundary dispute with Karnataka.

