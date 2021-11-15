Former minister Anil Bonde held over Amravati violence

Former minister Anil Bonde held over Amravati violence

Bonde and 10 other BJP workers, including the mayor, were arrested under riot charges

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose,
  • Nov 15 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 19:51 ist
In a development that could trigger another round of tensions between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and Opposition BJP, the police have arrested former minister and BJP leader Anil Bonde in connection with the communal tensions in Amravati.

Bonde and 10 other BJP workers, including the mayor, were arrested under riot charges. However, they were granted bail.

Meanwhile, the state government reassured that it would investigate in detail the happenings of Friday and Saturday. “A probe has been ordered and accordingly, we would receive the report,” state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said.

Meanwhile, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik accused the BJP of inciting communal tension. “It was a pre-planned conspiracy to create communal tension,” he said.

