Former Mumbai civic chief gets UN job to combat non-communicable diseases

High-profile IAS officer from Maharashtra, Praveen Pardeshi, who was unceremoniously shunted out from the position of Mumbai’s municipal commissioner in May because of the alleged failure in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, will take up an assignment as the Global Programme Coordinator for Defeat of NCD Partnership (D-1 level) under United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) for 11 months.

According to the UNITAR website, the Defeat-NCD Partnership was established in January 2018 to help tackle the most significant global health challenge of the century: Premature death, sickness and disability from and the associated social and economic impacts of certain non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Having done two previous overseas assignments with the UNO, Pardeshi was given a special relaxation of maximum permissible limit of 7 years for foreign assignments during his entire career. The state government sent the Centre a proposal to this effect last month when the officer conveyed about the UN offer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved it on Tuesday and asked the Uddhav Thackeray-government to immediately release Pardeshi, who holds the charge of additional chief secretary-1 (urban development).

A 1985-batch IAS officer, he could have been in the race for the post of Maharashtra chief secretary, but he is considered close to leader of opposition and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP.