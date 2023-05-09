Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away

Four-term corporator Mahadeshwar was first elected the civic body in 2002

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 09 2023, 10:25 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 10:25 ist
Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. Credit: Twitter/@ivmahadeshwar

Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, one of the prominent faces of the Shiv Sena (UBT), died on Tuesday after suffering from cardiac arrest, a former party corporator said.

He was 63 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Four-term corporator Mahadeshwar was first elected the civic body in 2002.

He served as the mayor of Mumbai between 2017 and 2019, his party colleague and former corporator Chandrashekhar Waigankar said.

India News
Maharashtra
Mumbai

