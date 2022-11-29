Former Mumbai MLA joins Shinde camp

In a surprising development involving the two warring Shiv Sena factions, senior Mumbai politician and former MLA Krishna Hegde, switched over from the Uddhav Thackeray-group to the Eknath Shinde-camp.

A former Congressman, he quit the party five years ago to join BJP.

However, post the formation of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi, Hedge joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President and the then chief minister.

He was active in the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

However, on Monday night, Hegde met Shinde, the Chief Minister and head of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and joined the group, which is in government in alliance with the BJP.

Hedge was made a deputy leader of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and has been made the spokesperson.

After joining the new group, Hegde thanked Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP.

“I thank Shinde ji for appointing me as deputy leader and spokesperson of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena,” he said.

“I thank Fadnavis ji, the one of the most accomplished and dynamic leaders and administrators for always cutting across party lines and supporting me personally over the years,” he said.

An excellent organiser, Hegde's switching over from the Thackeray-group to the Shinde-faction assumes importance in view of the forthcoming polls to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.