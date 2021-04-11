Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh faces another probe

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh – who had levelled corruption charges against the then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and considered close to controversial police officer Sachin Vaze - now faces multiple probes.

The 1988-batch IPS is now posted as the commandant general of Home Guards.

The latest in the addition is an inquiry by senior IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, the managing director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation, who has been made the acting director-general of police.

This probe follows the report of Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale, who had stated that Vaze, the head of the Crime Intelligence Unit of Crime Branch-CID, was bypassing all other officers and directly reporting to Singh and taking instructions.

“Sachin Vaze has not followed the rules and he directly and independently reported to the then commissioner of police, Mumbai (Singh) and he investigated under his guidance,” the report stated, adding that he was following the "guidelines" of Singh about raids on illegal activities, whom to arrest or not, to call whom as witnesses in sensitive cases and points to be mentioned in remand applications and anticipatory bail applications.

Besides, the Maharashtra government has already appointed a high-level enquiry committee (HLEC) by Justice Kailash Chandiwal, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court, to probe into the allegations against Deshmukh.

The NIA had recorded the statement of Singh last week – in connection with the arrest of Vaze, who has been arrested for the planting of Scorpio with 20-odd gelatin sticks and a threatening letter near Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

The Bombay High Court has also ordered a probe into his allegations against Deshmukh by registration of a preliminary enquiry (PE) by the CBI, which too has recorded his statement.