Former NSG personnel held for trying to enter VVIP area at PM’s Mumbai event

The city police have arrested a 35-year-old former NSG personnel for allegedly trying to enter the VVIP area at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday, an official said on Saturday.

The ex-employee of the National Security Guard (NSG) was carrying a fake identity card that “showed” he was still associated with the country’s elite counter-terrorism unit, said the official.

The accused, who was wearing a ribbon that read “Delhi Police PM Security”, was stopped by the policemen while allegedly trying to enter the high-security VVIP area about one-and-a-half hours before the PM's arrival at the venue, he said. The PM is protected by the Special Protection Group.

Police officials took him into custody on suspicion on the day of the event at the MMRDA ground in BKC and began an inquiry, he said.

“The accused person has worked with the NSG in the past. He also tampered with an identity card to show that he was still working with NSG, he said.

PM Modi was in the city on Thursday to lay foundation stones and inaugurate a host of projects worth Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, easing urban travel, and strengthening healthcare in the country’s financial capital. He also travelled on a newly inaugurated Metro line.

The BKC police registered a case against the man for forgery and impersonation. “He has been remanded in police custody till January 24,” said the official, adding that a probe was underway.