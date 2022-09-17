Former union minister Manikrao Gavit dies at 87

Gavit, a veteran tribal leader from Maharashtra, was 87, and passed away in a hospital in Nashik because of old-age related issues

  Sep 17 2022
  updated: Sep 17 2022
Manikrao Gavit. Credit: Twitter/@DrMungekar

Veteran Congressman and former union minister Manikrao Gavit, one of the longest-serving Lok Sabha MPs, passed away on Saturday. 

Gavit, a veteran tribal leader from Maharashtra, was 87, and passed away in a hospital in Nashik because of old-age related issues. 

Gavit served as a member of the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Lok Sabha and represented the tribal-dominated Nandurbar seat of North Maharashtra. 

In the 16th Lok Sabha elections, he lost to Heena Gavit of BJP.

Gavit had served as Minister of State in the Congress-led UPA government under then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh - and handled portfolios like Home and Social Justice. 

Gavit was appointed a Pro Tem Speaker of 15th Lok Sabha by then President Pratibha Patil.

