Four constables from Dharavi test COVID-positive

Four constables from Dharavi's Shahu Nagar police station test coronavirus-positive

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 19 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 21:06 ist
PTI/File photo

Four constables from Shahu Nagar police station, which has jurisdiction over a large part of Dharavi, one of Mumbai's coronavirus hotspots, tested positive on Sunday, officials said.

They have been admitted in an isolation centre in Dadar's Shivaji Park area, they added.

"All 70 personnel at Shahu Nagar police station were tested for the virus on April 16 and reports came in today. The four were posted as operator, duty in charge and meal special. Two reside in Mahim police colony while the rest are from Dharavi and Kalyan," an official said.

He said contract tracing was being done by health officials.

The development was confirmed by Senior Inspector Vilas Gangawane of Shahu Nagar police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Dharavi
Police
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 