Four Covid-19 patients die of oxygen shortage in Thane

At least four Covid-19 patients died at the Vedanta Hospital at Vartak Nagar in Thane city because of lack of medical oxygen supplies on Monday.

However, the Vedanta Hospital administration has stated that the patients were in critical condition.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a probe and called for a report.

Read | No need to panic, India has enough oxygen stock: Ministry of Home Affairs

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that a high-level probe has been ordered.

Ahwad confirmed four deaths in the incident.

According to him, the government has Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Commissioner Pankaj Ashiya to probe the incident and submit a report.

"The state government is making all possible efforts to tide over the shortage by procuring medical oxygen from other states and oxygen-filling facilities via train, flight etc,"added Shinde.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope over the incident. He, however, put the toll at six.

“In Vedanta Hospital in Thane six persons died due to a defect in oxygen supply. Covid-19 patients death in hospitals in Maharashtra due to lack of oxygen and fire is becoming routine for the Thackeray Sarkar. Why Rajesh Tope is not sacked?,” he wanted to know.

“It is a serious issue,” said BJP legislator Niranjan Davkare, adding that it needs to be ascertained whether the Vedanta Hospital administration or the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is responsible for the incident.