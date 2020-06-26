Four dead as car overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Jun 26 2020, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 19:07 ist
Representative image/istock

Four persons died on the spot and another was seriously injured when their car hit the road divider and jumped over to the opposite lane on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway on Friday evening, the police said.

The accident took place near Dapchari in Maharashtra's Palghar district around 5.30 pm when the car was heading towards Gujarat, said district police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar.

The speeding vehicle first slammed into the divider and then jumped onto the opposite lane and overturned, he said.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that the victims were yet to be identified.

