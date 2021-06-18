Four held, one detained in fake vaccination racket

Four held, one detained in fake vaccination racket

The incident was reported from Hiranandani Heritage at Kandivli West locality

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 18 2021, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 14:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a major breakthrough, police have arrested four persons who had conducted a fake vaccination drive at a housing society in Kandivli in Mumbai more than a fortnight ago.

Besides four arrests, one person has been detained in Madhya Pradesh and he would be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The incident was reported from Hiranandani Heritage at Kandivli West locality.

The management committee of the building had arranged a vaccination drive for its residents and their in-house staff, including the security guards, drivers and domestic help, on 30 May.

The society has 435 flats, comprising three residential towers and around 390 residents were vaccinated during the drive.

The Mumbai police is also probing whether the group has conducted similar drives in other housing societies.

More details are awaited.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Arrest
scam
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Covid-19 pandemic unravelled - in 84 million Tweets

The Covid-19 pandemic unravelled - in 84 million Tweets

Vidya's 'Sherni' makes a decent impact

Vidya's 'Sherni' makes a decent impact

Rohingya refugees take up photography to document life

Rohingya refugees take up photography to document life

Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood

Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood

Diamond found in Botswana, could be world's 3rd largest

Diamond found in Botswana, could be world's 3rd largest

Four key questions on rising global inflation

Four key questions on rising global inflation

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

 