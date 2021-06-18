Four held, one detained in fake vaccination racket

In a major breakthrough, police have arrested four persons who had conducted a fake vaccination drive at a housing society in Kandivli in Mumbai more than a fortnight ago.

Besides four arrests, one person has been detained in Madhya Pradesh and he would be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The incident was reported from Hiranandani Heritage at Kandivli West locality.

The management committee of the building had arranged a vaccination drive for its residents and their in-house staff, including the security guards, drivers and domestic help, on 30 May.

The society has 435 flats, comprising three residential towers and around 390 residents were vaccinated during the drive.

The Mumbai police is also probing whether the group has conducted similar drives in other housing societies.

More details are awaited.