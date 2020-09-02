Four injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pune

Four injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pune

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Sep 02 2020, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 16:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: File Photo

At least four people were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded after leakage of gas from it in a flat in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 7 am in the apartment located on third floor of a building in Ganesh Nagar area of Wadgaon Sherri suburb, they said.

The explosion was so powerful that it led to collapse of the common wall separating two apartments, a fire brigade official said.

It seems the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) might have leaked overnight and the cylinder exploded when the gas burner or an electrical light in the house was turned on, an official from Chandan Nagar police station said.

"As per preliminary information, four people were injured and all of them have been admitted to a hospital," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Pune
cylinder blast

What's Brewing

SF's drag queens deliver meals on heels amid Covid-19

SF's drag queens deliver meals on heels amid Covid-19

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

Why coronavirus stalks children of colour

Why coronavirus stalks children of colour

The Lead: Nilesh Shah's 360-degree view of the market

The Lead: Nilesh Shah's 360-degree view of the market

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

 