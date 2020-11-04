Four killed as godown collapses after explosion in Guj

Four killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat

PTI
Ahmedabad,
  Nov 04 2020
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 14:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Four persons were killed and eight others were injured on Wednesday when an explosion destroyed a godown near here in Gujarat, officials said.

Fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to LG Hospital, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

He said the building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire.

Of the 12 injured persons, four were declared as brought dead while the eight others are under treatment, said the hospital in a statement.

Gujarat
Accident

