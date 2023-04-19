Four killed in accident on Rajkot-Jamnagar highway

Four persons were killed when a car rammed into a tractor on a highway in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place on the stretch of the Rajkot-Jamnagar highway in Paddhari taluka of the district, said the official.

Of the four victims, three young men were travelling in a car towards Jamnagar from Rajkot city, said the official.

The car crashed into a tractor with a trolley near Targhadi village, said MD Makwana, sub-inspector of Paddhari police station.

“The impact was such that all three youths died on the spot. The tractor driver also died on the spot as he fell from his vehicle due to the impact and got crushed under the wheels,” he said.

Three youths were identified as Jamnagar resident Himanshu Parmar (22), who was driving the car, and his friends Ajay Joshi (28) and Ajay Parmar, both residents of Rajkot. Ajay Parmar’s age could not be ascertained immediately.

The driver of the tractor has been identified as Kirit Patel (40), a farmer from Paddhari, said police.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal process has been initiated, said Makwana.