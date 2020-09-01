Four killed in an accident in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 01 2020, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 00:15 ist
Representative image.

At least four persons were killed and four others injured when a speeding car rammed into an eatery in Crawford Market in south Mumbai on Monday night.

The accident occurred when a Maruti Esteem car suddenly rammed into the Janata Cafe near Crawford Market.

The victims have been identified as one male Nahim, and 3 women: Saroja, Zuneda and one unidentified female.

Those injured are:  Mohmmad Juhi, 32,  Nadim Ansari, 40, Kamlesh, 20, and  Mohammad Nadim, 41.

They have been admitted to the Sir JJ Hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Accident

