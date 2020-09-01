Four killed in an accident in Mumbai

At least four persons were killed and four others injured when a speeding car rammed into an eatery in Crawford Market in south Mumbai on Monday night.

The accident occurred when a Maruti Esteem car suddenly rammed into the Janata Cafe near Crawford Market.

The victims have been identified as one male Nahim, and 3 women: Saroja, Zuneda and one unidentified female.

Those injured are: Mohmmad Juhi, 32, Nadim Ansari, 40, Kamlesh, 20, and Mohammad Nadim, 41.

They have been admitted to the Sir JJ Hospital for treatment.