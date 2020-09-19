4 members of family found dead at home in Rajasthan

Four members of family found dead in their house in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 19 2020, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

Bodies of four members of a family were found hanging at their house in Rajasthan's Jamdoli area on Saturday, police said.

Police suspect that it is a case of death by suicide.

The deceased were identified as Yashwant Soni, Mamta Soni and their children Bharat and Ajit.

The incident came to light when Yashwant Soni's brother went to their house.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the family members were under stress for a long time because of a financial dispute, police said.

The bodies were being shifted to a hospital and the matter was being probed, they added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Suicide

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Indian ocean earthquake data used to assess its warming

Indian ocean earthquake data used to assess its warming

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

 