Four missing after boat capsizes 

Three persons are reported missing while four others were rescued when a boat capsized off the Madh jetty at the far western suburbs of Malad in Mumbai on Wednesday.
A total of four persons were on board the boat. The incident took place past midnight and the search operation was called off in the morning.
