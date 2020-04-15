Four missing after boat capsizes 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 19:46 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Three persons are reported missing while four others were rescued when a boat capsized off the Madh jetty at the far western suburbs of Malad in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A total of four persons were on board the boat. The incident took place past midnight and the search operation was called off in the morning.

Boat
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Missing
